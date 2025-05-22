Bomb Threat At Punjab And Haryana High Court Triggers Panic Evacuation, Security Beefed Up
#WATCH | Chandigarh | Chandigarh Police carry out checking after bomb threat at Punjab & Haryana High Court. More details awaited. twitter/QNFD76A1R1
According to police sources, after the High Court received a bomb threat via email, Chandigarh Police's Operation Cell, rescue team, fire department and all concerned officials have reached the spot.
Court proceedings at the Punjab and Haryana High Court were temporarily suspended on Thursday morning following a bomb threat that triggered an emergency security response. A notice issued by the High Court Bar Association confirmed the threat and urged immediate evacuation of courtrooms.
The notice, signed by Bar Association Secretary Gagandeep Jammu, stated:“It is for the information of all the Hon'ble members of the Bar that an alert regarding a bomb threat at the Hon'ble High Court has been received.” As a precaution, lawyers and staff were asked to leave the court premises without delay.
Authorities halted all proceedings until after lunch. The Bar Association informed that court sessions would resume at 2:00 PM, once security checks were complete.
Members of the legal community were also urged to stay alert and report any suspicious or unattended items to the Bar Association office immediately. Security forces, including the Chandigarh Police's Operation Cell, are conducting a detailed sweep of the premises. So far, no suspicious object has been found.
