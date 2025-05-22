Is Salman Khan Set To Replace Amitabh Bachchan On Kaun Banega Crorepati? Here's What We Know
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati for many years. However, it is now being reported that he is stepping down from the show due to personal reasons. Salman Khan is said to be replacing him, a decision reportedly driven by Salman's massive fan following on television.
Sources revealed that Salman Khan is being considered to replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Known as the king of the small screen, Salman has a strong connection with TV audiences. Discussions are currently underway.
Amitabh has reportedly stepped down due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Salman will also return to host Bigg Boss and begin filming Apoorva Lakhia's next in July.
