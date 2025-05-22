Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Takes Anti-Terror Mission Global | Delegation Lands In Tokyo | Asianet Newsable

2025-05-22 06:17:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An all-party Indian delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha landed in Tokyo to highlight India's anti-terror efforts, including Operation Sindoor. The group will visit five Asian nations, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore. The delegation includes MPs from BJP, CPI(M), TMC, and others, aiming to unite global voices against terrorism and highlight India's counter-terror strategy.

