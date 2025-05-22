Epson Helps Families Host Movie Nights Under The Stars With Special Seasonal Pricing For Projectors And Tips And Tricks For Setting The Mood

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "There's something special about how movie nights bring people together – and taking the experience outdoors on warm summer evenings makes it even more memorable," said Kenny Tang, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Compact and designed for quick setup, the EF21 and EF22 projectors make it easy to turn any backyard into a personal theater, so you can spend less time fussing with tech and more time enjoying the moments with friends and family."

Special seasonal pricing for Epson EpiqVision Mini projectors helps families host movie nights under the stars.

Post thi

Whether you're hosting a cozy family movie night or entertaining with friends, the following are tips to help create an unforgettable evening under the stars – focusing on a few dos and don'ts.

Go Big with Projection



Do: Bring family and friends together for a shared screening experience with the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF21 and EF22 projectors. These sleek, compact projectors deliver full HD HDR visuals up to 150-inches, impressive Dolby® audio and effortless setup with EpiqSenseTM2 for real-time picture resizing, focusing and alignment on just about any type of surface. Don't : Just watch movies this summer – experience them. Create a true backyard theater that pulls you into the action, combining the magic of the big screen with the comforts of home.

Set the Scene



Do : Define your summer movie watching style and embrace it. Whether you opt for a more casual picnic setup with some snacks, a projector, white sheet, and a few lawn chairs, or decide to go all out with inflatable couches, a projector screen and cozy blankets, make the experience your own. Don't: Stress about the ambiance. While inviting personal touches like strings of light and lanterns, and decorative pillows can elevate your space, a simpler setup can be just as enjoyable. The key is to make each step joyful, not stressful.

Pick the Perfect Film



Do: Take advantage of the EF21 and EF22's easy access to an abundance of streaming apps – such as Netflix®, Disney+ and more – directly through integrated Google TVTM.3 You can also connect external streaming devices like Apple TV®, Roku® or Amazon FireTM TV for endless viewing options.3 Don't: Settle for anything less than what you love. With access to over 10,000 apps4 and a built-in HDMI port, the EF21 and EF22 offer an array of options for picking the right film for you and your audience.

Keep the Fun Going



Do: Extend the night by connecting your gaming console to the projector. The EF21 and EF22 support a variety of devices via HDMI, making it easy to switch from movies to multiplayer games. Don't: End the evening too soon. Whether it's party games or friendly competition, your backyard can transform into a summer hangout spot long after the credits roll, playing music and projecting background images with the EF21 or EF22.

More About Epson EpiqVision Mini Projectors and Summer Promotions

Designed with portability and style in mind, the EF21 is available in three stylish colors, while the EF22 offers five – including Diamond White, Opal Green, Quartz Rose, Stone Blue, and Onyx Black – to complement any indoor or outdoor aesthetics. The EF22 also features a built-in 360-degree swivel stand with tilt functionality, making it easy to project content at virtually any angle. Plus, with 3-chip 3LCD technology and 1,000 lumens of color brightness (IDMS Rated) and 1,000 lumens of white brightness (ISO Rated),5 the projectors deliver stunning visuals. From May 25 to July 30, 2025, Epson is offering special discount pricing on the EF21 and EF22 projectors through the Epson e-store and select retailers1:



Epson EpiqVision Mini EF21 (MSRP $899.99) will be available for as low as $549.99 ($350 off) at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo. Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 (MSRP $999.99) will be available for as low as $799.99 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Office Depot, and Target.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), Twitter (twitter/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Prices are subject to change. See individual retailer for details.

2 Available for images 30" to 100".

3 To access Google TV and its features, a Google account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice.

4 Some apps and/or content may not be available in your region.

5 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON and Epson EpiqVision are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EpiqSense is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. Apple TV is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google TV and YouTube TV are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.