NIA Files Supplementary Terror Charges Against 2 Kerala CPI(Maoist) Rebels
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the supplementary charge sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, against R. Ragavendran alias Raghavendra alias Gautham alias Murukesh alias Raghaveendran and B.G. Krishnamurthy alias Vijay alias Babanna alias Baskar alias Kumara alias Gangadhara alias Gopal Rao.
Krishnamurthy, a Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist), provided arms and ideological training to other accused in the forests of the Western Ghats, to equip them to wage war against the nation, said the NIA in a statement.
Hailing from Chikkamangalur district of Karnataka, he had been inducted into the Kabani Dalam squad of CPI (Maoist) to organise terrorist camps and train the Under Ground (UG) cadres of the banned outfit, it said.
Ragavendran of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, was a part of the terror camp, said the NIA.
The NIA charged them under sections 18, 18B, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and other offences.
The NIA said the accused have also been charged under sections 120B,121A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code that deal with offences related to criminal conspiracy and collecting arms to wage war against the government.
The People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) case was registered suo moto by the NIA in February 2022.
It relates to the recruitment of cadres into CPI (Maoist) and its armed wing, PLGA, involved in organising camps to further the activities of the Maoist organisation and its frontal outfit to destabilise the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment