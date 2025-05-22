NIA Files Supplementary Terror Charges Against 2 Kerala CPI(Maoist) Rebels

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) A Special NIA court in Kerala received a fresh set of charges related to waging war against the government against two accused in the 2022 case related to the recruitment of youths for the armed wing of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, an official said on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the supplementary charge sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, against R. Ragavendran alias Raghavendra alias Gautham alias Murukesh alias Raghaveendran and B.G. Krishnamurthy alias Vijay alias Babanna alias Baskar alias Kumara alias Gangadhara alias Gopal Rao.

Krishnamurthy, a Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist), provided arms and ideological training to other accused in the forests of the Western Ghats, to equip them to wage war against the nation, said the NIA in a statement.

Hailing from Chikkamangalur district of Karnataka, he had been inducted into the Kabani Dalam squad of CPI (Maoist) to organise terrorist camps and train the Under Ground (UG) cadres of the banned outfit, it said.

Ragavendran of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, was a part of the terror camp, said the NIA.

The NIA charged them under sections 18, 18B, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and other offences.

The NIA said the accused have also been charged under sections 120B,121A, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code that deal with offences related to criminal conspiracy and collecting arms to wage war against the government.

The People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) case was registered suo moto by the NIA in February 2022.

It relates to the recruitment of cadres into CPI (Maoist) and its armed wing, PLGA, involved in organising camps to further the activities of the Maoist organisation and its frontal outfit to destabilise the country.