Gokaldas Exports’ Q4 Profit Up Amid Rising Expenses

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Apparel manufacturer and exporter Gokaldas Exports Limited on Thursday reported a strong performance in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, with its consolidated net profit soared over 19.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 52.86 crore, compared to Rs 44.28 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) also surged by 84 per cent YoY to Rs 79 crore in the last quarter of the FY25.

However, the quarter also saw a notable rise in total expenses, which increased by 23.32 per cent (on-year) to Rs 955.8 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 775.03 crore in Q4 FY24.

Despite this, the company's revenue from operations rose by nearly 25 per cent to Rs 1,015.33 crore -- helping it maintain the strong overall financial health.

The company's total income for the quarter rose by 27 per cent to Rs 1,035 crore, driven by productivity improvements and robust cost management.

Despite a rise in expenses, the company managed to boost its profitability and strengthen its margins, with EBITDA margins improving by 272 basis points compared to the same period last year.

For the full financial year 2025, Gokaldas Exports achieved its highest-ever total income of Rs 3,917 crore, marking a 63 per cent increase from the previous financial year.

Profit before tax for the year grew by 37 per cent to Rs 218 crore in FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Commenting on the results, Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Gokaldas Exports, said,“FY25 was a significant year for us as we consolidated acquisitions and delivered healthy growth in income and profits.”

“While we face challenges like the reciprocal tariff imposed by the US that could impact margins, opportunities such as the India-UK Free Trade Agreement provide optimism for future growth,” he added.

Established in 1979, Gokaldas Exports is one of India's largest apparel manufacturers and exporters, supplying to more than 50 countries worldwide.

With over 30 production units and a workforce of more than 51,000 employees, the company produces approximately 87 million garments annually.