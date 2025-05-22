Kourtney Kardashian Reflects On Her Childhood With Stepdad Caitlyn Jenner

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) "The Kardashians" fame Kourtney Kardashian decided to look back on her childhood with her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner.

Kourtney appeared as a guest on sister Khloe's podcast, "Khloe in Wonder Land". As part of the conversation, Kourtney opened up about being a stepmother to her husband Travis Barker's three kids - Atiana, Landon, and Alabama.

Khloe revealed that she appreciated the fact that her sister realized that her role as a stepmother is not to be the disciplinarian for Travis' kids. She added that Caitlyn also always understood the balance well.

"[Caitlyn] never tried to be Dad and I always appreciated and respected that,” Khlo said.

However, disagreeing with her, Kourtney shared that she found Caitlyn to be bossy and controlling during her childhood days.

“Okay, so, that wasn't my experience, but maybe that's why it became your experience. So [I'm] grateful for that for you."

Kourtney added that she felt Caitlyn tried to be controlling and bossy back when they were kids, and even told her that some of her friends couldn't come over to their house.

The revelation finally made Khloe understand why her older sister did not connect with Caitlyn. She admitted during the podcast that she used to think that Kourtney did not like their stepfather as she saw him as a replacement for their father Robert Kardashian.

Kourtney shared that she found it weird that despite living in the same home, Khloe had such a different experience with Caitlyn than her.

Recalling an unpleasant conversation with Caitlyn, Kourtney said, "I would be like, 'I wanna call my Dad,' and [Caitlyn] would hang up the phone." Kourtney revealed. She added that she would have yelling wars with her stepfather.

Kourtney further stated that her equation with Caitlyn was the reason why she decided to move in with their dad, leaving Khloe startled.