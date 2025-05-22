403
Colombian Market Retreats 0.79% Amid Strong Technical Support
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian stock market closed lower Wednesday as the MSCI COLCAP index fell 0.79% to 1,649.50 points. This decline follows Tuesday's positive performance when the index gained 0.27%.
Despite the pullback, Colombian equities maintain an impressive 20.52% gain year-to-date, significantly outperforming many regional peers. Trading volumes remained moderate with the index fluctuating between 1,647.56 and 1,666.62 points during the session.
The decline coincided with broader global market turbulence, as major U.S. indices experienced significant losses amid concerns over the U.S. fiscal deficit.
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA led gainers with a 1.77% rise to 46,000.00 pesos, reaching a 52-week high. Its preferred shares followed with a 1.32% increase to 38,360.00 pesos.
Interconnection Electric SA ESP rounded out top performers, climbing 1.24% to 21,160.00 pesos. Banking stocks dominated the losers list. Bancolombia Pf suffered the steepest decline, falling 3.82% to 42,800.00 pesos.
Cementos Argos SA dropped 1.13% to 10,540.00 pesos, while Organizacion Terpel SA slipped 0.98% to 12,080.00 pesos. Sector performance showed significant divergence.
Consumer Discretionary surged 6.48% over the past week, while Consumer Staples gained 1.81%. Telecom edged up 0.048%. On the downside, Utilities fell 3.25%, Industrials declined 3.10%, Energy dropped 1.37%, Materials slipped 1.20%, and Financials dipped 0.73%.
Technical indicators reveal mixed signals. The COLCAP trades above both its 50-day moving average (1,639.99) and 200-day moving average (1,630.55), confirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend. However, shorter-term indicators suggest potential consolidation ahead.
The index currently sits between its Bollinger Bands (upper: 1,660.72, lower: 1,624.27), indicating neutral momentum. The 9-day EMA (1,656.31) remains above the 21-day EMA (1,657.46), maintaining a bullish signal despite Wednesday's decline.
Colombian equities continue trading at attractive valuations compared to global peers. The market's current P/E ratio stands at 8.19, significantly below the global average of 21.82 and emerging markets average of 14.25.
The Colombian peso closed at 4,172.75 against the U.S. dollar, showing relative stability despite global market fluctuations. USD/COP edged up 0.14% for the day.
Looking ahead, Trading Economics forecasts the COLCAP to trade at 1,627.32 points by the end of this quarter and 1,569.84 in 12 months, suggesting some potential consolidation ahead after the strong year-to-date performance.
The Colombian market 's continued resilience reflects investor confidence in local equities despite broader global economic uncertainties. Attractive valuation metrics and strong technical indicators suggest the market may continue to find support, though global factors will remain key drivers of sentiment.
