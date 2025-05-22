Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Thursday, May 22, 2025: Match Schedule And Live


2025-05-22 06:08:55
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Thursday, May 22, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European playoffs, Brazilian football, or South American cup competitions, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Eredivisie

  • 1:45 PM – AZ Alkmaar x Heerenveen – Eredivisie (Playoff Conference League-semifinal)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Twente x NEC Nijmegen – Eredivisie (Playoff Conference League-semifinal)
    Channels: Disney+


Brazilian Brasileirão Feminino

  • 3:00 PM – Flamengo x Internacional – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv 2
  • 4:00 PM – Palmeiras x Cruzeiro – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: TV Brasil
  • 5:00 PM – Sport Recife x Bahia – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv 3

Bundesliga

  • 3:30 PM – Heidenheim x Elversberg – Bundesliga (Playoff rebaixamento-ida)
    Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, OneFootball

Scottish Premiership

  • 4:00 PM – Livingston x Ross County – Scottish Premiership (Playoff rebaixamento-ida)
    Channels: Disney+

Liga Futsal

  • 7:00 PM – São José x Corinthians – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 8:30 PM – Umuarama x Cruzeiro – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial

Brazilian Copa do Brasil

  • 7:00 PM – Vila Nova x Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
    Channels: Sportv, Premiere
  • 7:00 PM – Maracanã x Internacional – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
    Channels: Sportv 2, Premiere
  • 7:30 PM – Palmeiras x Ceará – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
    Channels: Amazon Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM – CRB x Santos – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
    Channels: Amazon Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM – Capital-DF x Botafogo – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
    Channels: Sportv, Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x Criciúma – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
    Channels: Sportv, Premiere

Brazilian Brasileirão Futsal

  • 8:00 PM – São João do Jaguaribe x América-MG – Brasileirão Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
  • 8:30 PM – Sport Recife x Sorriso – Brasileirão Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV

Copa da Argentina

  • 9:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia x Newell's Old Boys – Copa da Argentina
    Channels: DSports

Note: All times are in local time (WEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

