Football Games For Thursday, May 22, 2025: Match Schedule And Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Thursday, May 22, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European playoffs, Brazilian football, or South American cup competitions, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Note: All times are in local time (WEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Eredivisie
1:45 PM – AZ Alkmaar x Heerenveen – Eredivisie (Playoff Conference League-semifinal)
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Twente x NEC Nijmegen – Eredivisie (Playoff Conference League-semifinal)
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Feminino
3:00 PM – Flamengo x Internacional – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv 2
4:00 PM – Palmeiras x Cruzeiro – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
5:00 PM – Sport Recife x Bahia – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv 3
Bundesliga
3:30 PM – Heidenheim x Elversberg – Bundesliga (Playoff rebaixamento-ida)
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, OneFootball
Scottish Premiership
4:00 PM – Livingston x Ross County – Scottish Premiership (Playoff rebaixamento-ida)
Channels: Disney+
Liga Futsal
7:00 PM – São José x Corinthians – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:30 PM – Umuarama x Cruzeiro – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
Brazilian Copa do Brasil
7:00 PM – Vila Nova x Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
Channels: Sportv, Premiere
7:00 PM – Maracanã x Internacional – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
Channels: Sportv 2, Premiere
7:30 PM – Palmeiras x Ceará – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
9:30 PM – CRB x Santos – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
9:30 PM – Capital-DF x Botafogo – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
Channels: Sportv, Premiere
9:30 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x Criciúma – Copa do Brasil (terceira fase-volta)
Channels: Sportv, Premiere
Brazilian Brasileirão Futsal
8:00 PM – São João do Jaguaribe x América-MG – Brasileirão Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
8:30 PM – Sport Recife x Sorriso – Brasileirão Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
Copa da Argentina
9:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia x Newell's Old Boys – Copa da Argentina
Channels: DSports
