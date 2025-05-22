Global Print On Demand Market Experiences Rapid Growth, Driven By Increased Demand For Customized Products

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Print-on-demand is a framework for accurately and optimally controlling and optimizing printing machines and procedures. It assists businesses in lowering printing costs by allowing them to track, control, and manage their entire printer fleet from a single application interface.

Increasing Internet Penetration, Escalating Smartphone Adoption, and Printing Possibilities of Consumers based Unique Designs Drives the Global Market

Online retail sales growth is one of many factors assisting the sector's expansion. The restrictions imposed by Covid-19 led to an increase in online shopping, which raised the demand for goods that were printed on demand. Print-on-demand platforms provide consumers with printing solutions customized to their specifications. Depending on the platform, artists and merchants owning a print-on-demand business and wanting to sell their designs online can connect their existing online store or create a new one. The service providers will print the customers' orders and ship the product to the customers, completing the end-to-end fulfillment service.

Regional Analysis

Several factors, including technological infrastructure and production facilities, make North America the most significant shareholder in the global print-on-demand market. The Norwegian company Gelato and Australian Redbubble Ltd. have fulfillment centers in North America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the most significant CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. The presence of significant market participants can be credited with contributing to the rise.

The global print on demand market size was valued at USD 9.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 12.39 billion in 2025 to reach USD 75.30 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on the platform, the market is divided into software and service. The service segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the software, the market is divided into stand-alone and integrated. The integrated segment accounts for the most significant revenue share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% due to the rising acceptance and knowledge of integrated software.

Based on products, the market is divided into apparel, home décor, drinkware, and accessories. The home décor is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. North America is the most considerable shareholder in the global print-on-demand market due to various factors, including technological infrastructure and production facilities for print-on-demand items, healthy economies, and consistent economic growth.

March 2022 - Artisan Gelato returns to grow in Italy and Europe, but it isn't easy to forecast for 2022.

January 2022 - A fresh challenge for the masters of gelato: The Gelato Day video contest is back, opening doors to craft workshops across Europe.

June 2022 - Gooten and Fujifilm Partner to Announce Strategic Technology and Print-on-Demand Fulfillment Collaboration. June 2022 - Gooten, Using Competitive Intelligence to Grow Your Print on Demand Business.

Segmentation

By Product CategoryCustomizable ApparelDecorDrinkwareAccessoriesStationeryBooks And Printed MaterialsBaby And Kids' ItemsPet AccessoriesBy PlatformSoftwareServiceBy Branded MerchandiseCorporate ApparelPromotional ProductsBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineBy End UserFashion & ApparelFurnishingPublishingArt & CreativeCorporateEducationOthersBy TechnologyDigital PrintingOffset PrintingFlexographic PrintingScreen Printing