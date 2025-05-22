Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heatwave Prompts Change In School Timings From Monday

Heatwave Prompts Change In School Timings From Monday


2025-05-22 06:07:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister of Education, Sakina Itoo Thursday said that the school timing will be changed from coming Monday in view of heat wave across Jammu and Kashmir.

Itoo said,“I have already instructed the School Education Department to change the school timing in view of heat wave.”

“I have been informed by the parent that their wards feel dizzy in the morning assembly,” she said.

Itoo further said,“From Monday, the school timing will be changed and I have directed the concerned team that morning assembly shall not be conducted in the open field.”

“As far as summer vacations are concerned, we will have to wait for the appropriate timing for it,” she said

Read Also Kashmir Braces For Hotter Days, Plains Likely To Hit Record 34°C Heatwave Advisory As Temperature Soars In Kashmir

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN22052025000215011059ID1109581968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search