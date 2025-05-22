The Silent Geometry Of A Father's Love In Kashmir

Syed Mehdi Mosvi

By Syed Eesar Mehdi

I've often thought about what it means to be a father. It's not a title you simply inherit; it's something you quietly become, moment by moment.

For me, that living truth took form in one man: my father, Syed Mehdi Mosvi.

His life wasn't about grand declarations or public praise. It was about small, steady acts that shaped the course of my family's future.

He trained as a mathematician, earning his degree from Amar Singh College, but his way of understanding the world went far beyond numbers.

For him, mathematics was a language of clarity in a life often clouded by uncertainty.

Like Pythagoras, who saw numbers as keys to universal truths, my father saw equations as metaphors for the challenges life throws at us: problems that can be solved if we're patient enough to look for patterns.

I remember dinner conversations where algebra wasn't just an academic exercise but a compelling lesson in persistence and logic.

And in the stillness of night, he would write poetry, Nouhas and Naaths, that carried the weight of history and faith. These poems weren't performances; they were acts of devotion and cultural preservation.

In his verses, I heard the echoes of masters like Khwaja Husayn Mir and Mir Anees, and something deeply personal-a dialogue with his ancestors and with God.

My father's story is shaped by loss, too. Before he was born, he lost his own father, Syed Hussain Mosvi, who was both a brilliant intellect and a poet of rare sensitivity.

My grandfather's elegies, filled with sorrow and spiritual insight, were a sacred inheritance, something my father grew up carrying even without knowing him.

Afterward, it was his uncle, Syed Asghar Mosvi, an esteemed scholar, who raised him, providing stability and wisdom where grief had once ruled.

My father lives a paradox that Khalil Gibran once described: children come through you but do not belong to you.

He never confused guardianship with ownership. His love wasn't about control but belief in possibility. Though he retired years ago from his government post, his influence on us only deepened.

He worked silently, like Gaudí building the Sagrada Família, knowing his masterpiece would outlast him even if unfinished.

His legacy is visible in his children. My elder brother, Syed Jaleel Hussain, now a Fulbright scholar and professor, is writing a major book on Shi'ism in Kashmir-a work rooted in the intellectual soil my father nurtured.

Freud wrote that the only person we can truly compare ourselves to is our childhood father. For us, that comparison isn't a weight but a compass, guiding our lives without shadow or strain.

As for me, I am a researcher working in policy and international affairs. The tools my father gave me are not privileges or connections but habits of mind-precision, honesty, and a hunger for truth.

Plato said the direction education sets determines a man's future. My father never handed us answers. Instead, he asked questions that made us want to learn.

My sister, Sumaya, pursuing her PhD, benefits from a father who refuses to limit her because of her gender.

In a society where daughters' ambitions are often restrained, he stands firm. Simone de Beauvoir believed womanhood is constructed through freedom and education. At home, my father made no distinction between sons and daughters, only a stronger defense for her dreams.

Bhishma, from the Mahabharata, described a father as the first guru and refuge. My father never claimed divinity but embodied steady reverence, for knowledge, justice, and sacrifice.

He listens more than he speaks, acts more than he explains, teaching in a way Socrates might have admired. Not by lecturing, but by living example.

His poetry, those late-night vigils of ink and thought, are more than personal catharsis. They are blueprints of mystic resilience, prayers in rhythm.

The past is not a burden but a witness, and the future a responsibility. Tagore once said every child brings the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. That message lives in us, carried by my father's belief that courage and goodness are always renewed.

He never asked for thanks or recognition. Like Hafez's sun that never says to the earth,“You owe me,” my father gave without measure, without complaint. His life is poetry itself. Not loud or showy, but alive in the people we have become.

We are not simply his children; we are his work in motion, his ideas walking, his faith living and breathing.

Syed Mehdi Mosvi did not add noise to the world. He lived the answer. And through him, I have come to understand what all the books miss.

That true education is lived, true leadership is humble, and true love is shown, not declared.

Dr Syed Eesar Mehdi is a Research Fellow at International Centre for Peace Studies, New Delhi, India. He can be reached @ [email protected]