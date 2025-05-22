The Alkaline Water Company Announces Reentry Into Phoenix Market With Leading Arizona Grocer

GLENDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC: WTER) ("WTER" or the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water industry, today announced its reentry into the Phoenix market with the placement of its products at a respected family-owned and operated grocer that has been serving Arizona since 1932.

The Alkaline Water Company's flagship Alkaline88 products are now available in three sizes-one-gallon bottles, 3-liter bottles, and 1.5-liter bottles-across multiple store formats including traditional supermarkets, specialty gourmet stores, and community markets throughout the greater Phoenix area.

"We're thrilled to announce our return to Phoenix, which has always been our home market," said Richard Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Having our Alkaline88 products available with Arizona's leading family grocer allows us to reconnect with consumers across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Our expanded product lineup, now featuring three convenient sizes, allows us to meet the hydration needs of all Arizona shoppers."

This retail placement provides The Alkaline Water Company with access to consumers through more than 100 store locations across Arizona, strengthening the Company's presence with one of the state's largest employers. The family-owned retailer has given back more than $100 million to Arizona communities since 1932.

This Phoenix expansion follows the Company's recent retail placements in Southern California and its strategic entry into the convenience store channel in Arizona, reflecting WTER's commitment to strategic market growth and increased national availability. The Company's Alkaline88 gallon, 3-liter, and 1.5-liter products, known for their distinctive 8.8 pH balance and clean ingredient profile, continue to attract new retailers nationwide.

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC: WTER) is a leader in the premium beverage industry, committed to providing superior hydration solutions to consumers nationwide. The company's flagship Alkaline88® products have built strong recognition and consumer loyalty due to their simple, clean ingredient profile. Alkaline88® is crafted using a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt, trace minerals, and electrolytes, achieving a perfectly balanced 8.8 pH. Under the leadership of returning co-founder Ricky Wright as CEO, the company is implementing disciplined strategies to drive operational improvements, market expansion, and sustainable profitable growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Alkaline Water Company Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED