Waterdrop Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On June 5, 2025
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-963976
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-58081995
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-206115
|
Chinese Line (Mandarin) Entry Number:
|
0072517
|
English Interpretation Line (Listen-only Mode) Entry Number:
|
8162178
Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.
Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 12, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International Toll:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Chinese Line Access Code:
|
9960990
|
English Interpretation Line Access Code:
|
6469856
Additionally, live and archived webcasts of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
About Waterdrop Inc.
Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH ) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit .
For investor inquiries, please contact
Waterdrop Inc.
[email protected]
SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment