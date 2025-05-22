Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT Wins Two Awards At The NWAPA 2025 Mudfest Outdoor Vehicle Of The Year Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During NWAPA's annual Mudfest event, 19 member journalists subjected 21 crossovers, SUVs, and pickups to a comprehensive battery of on- and off-road challenges at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Sheldon, Washington. Day One evaluations focused on paved-road performance, including acceleration, handling, braking, and overall ride quality. Day Two emphasized assessing vehicles' real-world off-road capability, including traction, suspension articulation, and advanced terrain-handling technologies.

Designed to push the boundaries of EV convention, the new-for-2025 IONIQ 5 XRT is built for adventure thanks to its increased ground clearance, enhanced suspension, and bold, rugged styling. Assembled at the new, state-of-the-art Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America facility in Bryan County, Ga., this model expands Hyundai's award-winning electric vehicle lineup with true dual-purpose versatility, delivering formidable performance both on the highway and off the beaten path.

"The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT is a well-rounded adventure vehicle," said Tom Voelk, president, Northwest Automotive Press Association. "All-terrain tires and an inch of lift give it off-road readiness that delivers drivers to the good hiking trails. But it remains fun to sling around on city streets. Its useful size, solid range and blazing fast charging speed helped secure its dual win in the NWAPA Mudfest competition."

"IONIQ 5 XRT has been designed to be a rugged, versatile and fun-to-drive electric SUV for customers seeking adventure off the beaten path," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "It's an honor to be recognized by the automotive media professionals of NWAPA, as they clearly understand the importance of a vehicle that can perform in demanding and varied real-world conditions."

The 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT includes XRT-exclusive design elements including aggressively styled front and rear bumpers, robust side cladding, and all-terrain tires mounted on XRT-specific 18-inch alloy wheels. The model also incorporates revised suspension tuning and elevated ride height, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to expanding the role EVs can play in active lifestyles.

About NWAPA

NWAPA ( nwapa ) is a professional organization of automotive journalists and media members from the Pacific Northwest, Southwest Canada and beyond. Founded in 1991, NWAPA includes 45 voting members representing newspapers, magazines, radio stations, podcasts, television channels, online video outlets, and websites. Members of the organization have been testing SUVs and crossovers since the advent of the modern sport-utility vehicle in the mid-1990s. Non-voting NWAPA members include representatives from automotive manufacturers and related industry professionals.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

