Amplify Energy To Participate In The 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference
Amplify's President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, will be participating in a panel discussion regarding the topic of“Small Cap E&Ps See Value Creation in U.S. Basins Beyond the Permian.” In addition, Mr. Willsher will be available to meet with investors during the conference.
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Frew – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
...
Michael Jordan – Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
...
