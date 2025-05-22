Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amplify Energy To Participate In The 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference


2025-05-22 06:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference on Wednesday, May 28th at the Four Seasons in New Orleans, LA.

Amplify's President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, will be participating in a panel discussion regarding the topic of“Small Cap E&Ps See Value Creation in U.S. Basins Beyond the Permian.” In addition, Mr. Willsher will be available to meet with investors during the conference.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
...

Michael Jordan – Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
...


