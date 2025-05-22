403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Leader of Workers Party of Britain strongly suggests Zelensky to ‘grasp’ opportunity offered by Putin
(MENAFN) George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain, believes Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent proposal to restart direct peace negotiations. Galloway argued that Ukraine holds a "losing hand" in every area of the conflict and that continuing on the current path would lead to disastrous consequences for all involved.
In a Sunday address, Putin invited Ukraine to resume the talks halted in 2022, proposing Istanbul as the location and emphasizing that there would be no preconditions.
Speaking to RT, Galloway expressed disappointment that European leaders have not encouraged Zelensky to take the offer seriously, as former U.S. President Donald Trump has. He described the situation as an opportunity that should not be missed.
Galloway also criticized recent visits to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, referring to them dismissively as the “train wreck crew.” According to him, these leaders offer no practical support and their nations lack the military or economic capacity to meaningfully influence the situation.
He concluded by questioning whether a lasting peace agreement could even be reached with Zelensky, whom Russia considers an “illegitimate” leader due to his refusal to hold elections after his term expired in May—citing martial law as justification.
In a Sunday address, Putin invited Ukraine to resume the talks halted in 2022, proposing Istanbul as the location and emphasizing that there would be no preconditions.
Speaking to RT, Galloway expressed disappointment that European leaders have not encouraged Zelensky to take the offer seriously, as former U.S. President Donald Trump has. He described the situation as an opportunity that should not be missed.
Galloway also criticized recent visits to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, referring to them dismissively as the “train wreck crew.” According to him, these leaders offer no practical support and their nations lack the military or economic capacity to meaningfully influence the situation.
He concluded by questioning whether a lasting peace agreement could even be reached with Zelensky, whom Russia considers an “illegitimate” leader due to his refusal to hold elections after his term expired in May—citing martial law as justification.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment