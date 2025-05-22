403
Shooting kills 2 Israeli embassy employees in Washington
(MENAFN) As stated by the US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, 2 employee members from the Israeli Embassy in the United States were shot dead in a gunfire on Wednesday night close to the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.
Noem stated on X, previously known as Twitter, that "we are actively investigating and working to get more information to share.”
Police specified the accused, Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois, aged 30. In an online news conference, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith stated that the accused cried out "Free Palestine" as he was arrested.
Embassy spokesperson Tal Naim Cohen verified that the couple were fired at a short distance while being a museum event. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yeshiel (Michael) Leite stated at a news briefing that the 2 casualties were a couple who had been in the process of getting engaged.
