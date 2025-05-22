Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Summary Of The Investor Conference Webinar Of The 9-Month Unaudited Results Of AB Akola Group For The Financial Year 2024/2025


2025-05-22 05:46:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 May 2025, AB Akola Group held a webinar, and the company's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the financial results for the 9 months of the 2024/2025 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:

Attached: presentation demonstrated at the webinar.

For more information:

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail ...

Attachment

  • 2025.05.22 webinar 2024-2025 9M

MENAFN22052025004107003653ID1109581845

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search