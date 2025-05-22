Chinese Technology Deal Speeds Up Pakistan's Pharma Production

SHEIKHUPURA, PAKISTAN, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pharmaceutical machinery provider Xin Weisheng is streamlining Pakistan's manufacturing of healthcare products with its unique processing equipment.Xin Weisheng technology is enabling Pakistan to foster greater self-sufficiency and resilience in its healthcare system.The firm has installed four state-of-the-art aseptic production lines at Amaan Pharma's manufacturing facility, transforming the company's ability to make much-needed sterile products with speed and accuracy.The production lines primarily manufacture medications for illnesses including arthritis, immune system disorders, hormone disorders, B12 deficiency and bowel disorders -addressing some of Pakistan's most pressing medication needs.The machines are equipped with advanced automated systems that have significantly enhanced Amaan Pharma's operational efficiency, reducing rejection and breakage rates from 10% to just 1%, while also lowering production costs by 10% compared to previous manufacturing methods.By adding four high-speed ampoule injectable filling lines-ampoules being small sealed vials used to protect pharmaceutical samples from contaminants-Amaan increased its daily production capacity from 200,000 units to 1 million units. This makes Amaan the largest ampoule manufacturer in Pakistan in terms of daily production capacity.The partnership comes at a crucial time for Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector. In 2023, the country imported $823 million worth of products to meet domestic healthcare needs.Yuting Shao, Director at Xin Weisheng, said: "Amaan Pharma has been an exceptional partner in strengthening our footprint in Pakistan. Its unwavering commitment to quality, combined with our streamlined production methods, has led to outstanding results as we work together to address the country's public health needs."Kamran Butt, CEO at Amaan Pharma, added: "Collaborating with Xin Weisheng has been a great example of what's possible in Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector. Over the past three years, we've significantly boosted our operational efficiency, enabling us to better meet the growing demand for high-quality pharmaceuticals at a competitive price."

