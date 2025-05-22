Dental Unit In Private Health Centre Closed For Violation
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health announced the temporary closure of a dental unit in a private sector health centre, and the suspension of professional licenses for a number of health practitioners for their work outside their defined scope of practice.
The Ministry added that this is a violation of Law No. (2) of 1983 regarding the practice of the professions of medicine, dentistry, and surgery, and the regulations and policies governing the scopes of professional licenses.Read Also
Legal actions are being pursued against the facility and the health practitioners who violated regulations.
In its statement it added that this is part of the control procedures implemented by the Department of Health Professions. The Ministry of Public Health stressed that all health facilities in the country must comply with the approved laws, regulations, and standards to ensure patient safety and the quality of services provided.
