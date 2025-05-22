Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Hotel Golden Sunrise Launches Exclusive Summer Staycation Packages In Nainital


2025-05-22 05:10:35
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, India, May 22, 2025 : The hotel golden sunrise, a premium property situated in the heart of Nainital, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Summer Staycation Packages starting this May. Specially designed for couples and families to relax and enjoy the serene beauty of Nainital. Guests can enjoy well- equipped rooms along with all essential services and amenities at good discounted rate.

Established in 2013, Hotel golden sunrise blends the natural beauty of Himalayas with modern amenities and comfort. it offers a well-equipped room, serene valley views and in house restaurant which serves the variety of delicious cuisines. Renowned for its warm hospitality and peaceful atmosphere, it remains a top choice for couples, families, and travelers exploring the lake city.

