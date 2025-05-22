Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Social Assistance In Azerbaijan Rises To 3.15 Billion Manats

Social Assistance In Azerbaijan Rises To 3.15 Billion Manats


2025-05-22 05:07:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

From January to April 2025, more than 3.152 billion manats were paid to the population in the form of pensions, benefits, scholarships, and targeted state social assistance, Azernews reports, citing State Social Protection Fund (SSPF).

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN22052025000195011045ID1109581711

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search