Dine, Scan & Win A Dream Maldives Escape With Mercato And Town Centre Jumeirah!
Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah have partnered with Emirates Holidays to bring you Dine, Scan & Win - a rewarding campaign that combines exceptional dining with the thrill of travel.
How to participate is simple:
-
Dine at any participating restaurant, caf, or outlet - from gourmet experiences to everyday favourites like Spinneys and Monop.
Spend AED 200 or more in a single transaction.
Scan your PrivilegePLUS app ID at the time of purchase.
Each scan gives you one entry into the grand prize draw.
The more you dine, the better your chances of winning! The campaign runs until 30 June 2025, so there's plenty of time to enjoy and collect entries.
Don't have the app yet? Download the PrivilegePLUS app to unlock exclusive dining discounts, earn points on every purchase, and enter monthly prize draws.
Visit Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah and start your journey to paradise today!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment