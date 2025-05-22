Indian Air Force Close To Becoming A Near-Space Power

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the nature of warfare evolves, so too must the capabilities of those entrusted with defending national sovereignty. For the Indian Air Force (IAF), this means looking beyond traditional airspace and venturing into the largely untapped domain of near space-a strategic zone stretching from 20 to 100 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

This region, often referred to as the“ignored middle,” lies above the reach of conventional aircraft and below the orbits of satellites, offering a unique opportunity for extended surveillance, communication and defense applications.

In an era of multi-domain operations where seamless integration of land, air, sea, cyber and space is critical, near space is a vital enabler. With advances in high-altitude platforms, reusable vehicles and hypersonic technology, the IAF is beginning to establish its presence in this emerging domain.

Near space offers several strategic advantages. It allows for persistent surveillance over contested or remote regions, supports reliable communication links in difficult terrain and enables early detection of missile threats.

Unlike satellites, which follow predictable orbits and are vulnerable to anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons, near-space platforms can be maneuvered, recovered and redeployed quickly and cost-effectively.

Moreover, the growing military applications of near space align with India's broader security priorities, particularly with regard to monitoring China's activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), protecting the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and countering the growing missile capabilities of neighboring countries.

One of the most immediate applications of near space for the IAF is in the field of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR). Platforms such as High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and stratospheric balloons can maintain station at altitudes between 20 and 30 kilometers for extended periods.

These systems, powered by solar energy and equipped with advanced sensors, can deliver high-resolution imagery and signals intelligence over a broad area. This persistent aerial presence is ideal for border monitoring, particularly in remote areas like Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and the Siachen Glacier.