'Avenged April 22 In 22 Minutes': PM Modi, A Month After Pahalgam Attack 'When Sindoor Becomes...'

“On April 22, terrorists wiped off the Sindoor of our sisters after identifying their religion. The attack took place in Pahalgam , but the bullets pierced the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians. United in one voice, every Indian resolved to eliminate terrorism and ensure punishment beyond imagination,” PM Modi said addressing a rally in Bikaner Rajasthan.Also Read | Pahalgam, a month after the deadly terror attack
Modi said it was is due to the courage of the Indian Armed Forces that we stand strong today. "Our government gave a free hand to all three services, and together, the tri-services devised a strategy so impactful that it compelled Pakistan to bow down," he said.
“Our govt gave free hand to all three armed forces, together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees,”
On May 7 morning, India conducted strikes on terrorist camps inPakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, two weeks after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. The strikes by India since 7 May were coined 'Operation Sindoor .'
“When sindoor becomes an explosive, the result is for everyone to see,” PM Modi said to thundering applause and 'Modi Modi' slogans in the rally adding that in response to attack on April 22, India destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes.Also Read | Pakistan's diplomatic victory conceals its weakness
Earlier this month, in his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor , PM Modi ahd said on 12 May that India won't be bogged down by any 'nuclear blackmail' from Pakistan and that the country's military actions against terrorism have only been paused for now .
On 22 May, Modi reiterated the assertion saying that India's will follow a three-point policy towards Pakistan - 1) India will not tolerate terror attacks and will decide time and method to act 2) India will not be scared by the atom bomb threat and 3) that India will not differentiate between terrororists and their mentors (state).Pakistan Army and its economy will pay
“India has made it clear, Pakistan Army and its economy will have to pay heavy price for every terrorist attack,” Modi said declaring that“hot sindoor runs in my veins.”
Modi said Pakistan will not get water that rightfully belongs to India and that it will have to pay heavy price for playing with blood of Indians.
On 12 May, Modi had said 'Operation Sindoor ' is now India's new policy against terrorism and a new line has been drawn, Modi said.Also Read | Operation Sindoor sent a clear message: Raghav Chadha
Modi said that Pakistan failed to damage air base in Bikaner while its Rahim Yar Khan airbase was in the ICU. Continuing his attack on Pakistan, Modi said those out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust. He reiterated that India won't do any trade or talk with Pakistan unless it is about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.Inaugurated Projects
Earlier, Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹26,000 crore. He virtually inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories of India developed at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore.
He also inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag-off Bikaner-Mumbai express train.
