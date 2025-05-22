Punjab And Haryana High Court Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat Email Police Launch Search

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting the Chandigarh Police to launch a search of the court premises, officials said.

According to a PTI report, the court complex have been evacuated and public entry has been restricted for the time-being. "An e-mail was sent to the registrar's office of the high court, claiming that an IED had been planted in the complex. On being informed, police launched a thorough search," Chandigarh Police SDPO (Central), Udaypal Singh, said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)