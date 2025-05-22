403
Colombian Peso Holds Steady Against Dollar Amid U.S. Credit Concerns
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian peso maintained its recent strength against the US dollar on May 22, 2025, with the USD/COP exchange rate trading at 4,175.0, showing a minimal decline of 0.6 pesos (-0.01%) from the previous close.
This marks the continuation of a stabilization pattern following nine consecutive sessions of peso gains against the greenback. Trading data from May 21 showed the USD/COP pair closing at 4,172.76, with intraday volatility characterized by an opening high of 4,214.36 before settling lower.
The peso has appreciated approximately 2.76% over the past month, reflecting a sustained recovery that began in early May. This strength comes after the currency touched a six-and-a-half-week low of 4,161.34 on May 15.
The technical chart reveals a clear downtrend for USD/COP since early April when the pair spiked to nearly 4,500. The currency pair now trades below both its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages, confirming bearish momentum for the dollar against the peso.
Bollinger Bands show decreasing volatility compared to April's dramatic expansion. Support for the peso stems primarily from the recent downgrade of US sovereign debt.
This credit rating reduction has weakened the dollar against several emerging market currencies, including the Colombian peso . The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads near 40, indicating moderate downside momentum without reaching oversold territory.
The chart shows strong support for USD/COP around the 4,167 level, while immediate resistance sits at 4,220. Trading volumes have remained moderate with balanced participation from exporters and importers, helping maintain the currency's stability.
The peso has found its footing after significant volatility in April when USD/COP spiked to nearly 4,500. Colombia's improving inflation outlook provides additional fundamental support.
The annual inflation rate has decreased to 5.41% in October 2024, down from 10.48% the previous year. This decline suggests price stabilization, positively influencing currency sentiment.
Oil price stability above $65 per barrel also helps maintain exchange rate stability, given Colombia's economic reliance on oil exports. Market analysts remain divided on future direction.
Consensus forecasts suggest USD/COP could reach approximately 4,040.68 in coming months, representing a potential 3.35% decrease from current levels. However, Scotiabank Colpatria projects a different trajectory, forecasting 4,367 pesos for 2025.
The Colombian central bank 's projected policy interest rate reduction to 7.75% by year-end could potentially lead to some currency depreciation. Lower interest rates may reduce foreign investment inflows seeking higher returns.
Market participants will closely watch upcoming economic data and central bank communications for further directional cues in this dynamic currency pair.
