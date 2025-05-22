403
Argentine Peso Stabilizes At 1,146 Against Dollar As Market Convergence Continues
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine peso closed at 1,146.00 against the US dollar on Wednesday evening, showing minimal movement from Tuesday's close of 1,143.015.
Trading data reveals a remarkably stable currency that has found equilibrium after significant volatility in April when currency controls were lifted.
The most striking development in Argentina's currency market is the unprecedented convergence between official and parallel rates. The blue dollar, Argentina's informal exchange benchmark, now trades at just 1,155.00 for buying and 1,175.00 for selling.
This represents a premium of merely 0.78% over the official exchange rate. Technical indicators support this stabilization narrative.
The USD/ARS pair currently trades above both its 50-day Simple Moving Average of 1,125.56 and 200-day SMA of 1,057.74, indicating a long-term bullish trend.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 50.81, reflecting neutral momentum that neither suggests overbought nor oversold conditions. The chart shows a clear consolidation pattern with support established around 1,117-1,122 and resistance near 1,150.
Bollinger Bands have contracted significantly, confirming decreased volatility and market consensus on fair value. Trading volumes remain moderate with approximately $287 million changing hands across official markets today.
President Milei's economic reforms appear to be gaining credibility in currency markets. The Central Bank 's commitment to its managed float system within the 1,000-1,400 band has provided stability without excessive intervention.
This policy stance, combined with improved fiscal discipline resulting in Argentina's first budget surplus since 2008, has bolstered investor confidence.
Inflation, which reached a staggering 211% in 2023, has declined dramatically to below 3% monthly from over 25% when Milei took office. This improvement directly impacts currency stability by reducing incentives for capital flight and dollar hoarding.
Looking ahead, futures markets suggest modest depreciation later in the year, with September contracts pricing in a rate of approximately 1,195 pesos per dollar .
This aligns with Trading Economics forecasts projecting the USD/ARS exchange rate at 1,155.282 by the end of this quarter. The peso's stability faces potential challenges in the third quarter when agricultural dollar inflows typically decrease.
Market participants will closely monitor the sustainability of the fiscal surplus and the Central Bank's progress toward its year-end reserve accumulation targets required by the IMF agreement.
For now, Argentina's currency experiment appears to be working better than many expected. The convergence between official and parallel markets demonstrates unprecedented normalization in a monetary system historically plagued by distortions and instability.
