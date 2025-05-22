Qatar Chamber Discusses Investment Opportunities With Oklahoma Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) met with a business delegation from Oklahoma and discussed economic ties between Qatar and the state, as well as the investment opportunity available to both sides, and the incentives available in that regard.

Second Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba affirmed during the meeting that the State of Qatar and the United States enjoy strong and multifaceted relations, particularly in trade and investment.

His remarks came during a recent meeting with a trade delegation led by Secretary of Commerce for the State of Oklahoma Deborah Moorad Watts.

Al Athba noted that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached approximately QR20bn last year, indicating that the US remains a key destination for Qatari investments across diverse sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and industry.

He also highlighted that there are 438 U.S. companies currently operating in Qatar, including 53 fully owned American firms.



He further emphasised Qatar Chamber's commitment to supporting initiatives that facilitate dialogue between

the two business communities and foster long-term partnerships.

He also expressed interest in attracting more US investors to Qatar, which offers world-class infrastructure, a competitive investment climate, and a wide range of promising opportunities.

He also noted that there were great opportunities across sectors like energy, infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, technology, and education.

He highlighted that both Qatar and Oklahoma possess strong capabilities and ambitious visions for those areas. - QNA

