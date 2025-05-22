PST Group AB Signed A EUR 42 Million Contract With UAB Jpresswood For The Construction Of A Complex Of Industrial Buildings In Marijampolė
The buildings will have a total area of around 20,000 sq. m and the estimated timeframe for completion of the works is 2 years.
The main buildings are designed to be energy efficient class A++. Also the outdoor engineering networks and infrastructure necessary for the functioning of the buildings will be installed, i.e. access roads, parking lots, etc.
More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360
