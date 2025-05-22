Celebrate World Football Day At Real Madrid World With Non-Stop Action, Entertainment, And An Exclusive AED 199 Ticket Offer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)It's time to lace up those boots and get ready to celebrate the world's favourite game in the most exciting way possible!, the world's first football theme park, is throwing an epicweekend at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts on Saturday, 24and Sunday, 25May, and it's all yours for just AED 199!

Whether you're a future football king or queen, there's something for boys and girls of all ages to enjoy at this two-day football fiesta!



Celebration parade at 6:00pm around the Cibeles Fountain : Get your flags ready! March, cheer, and dance along with costumed performers in a football-themed parade at 6:00pm that celebrates the heart and soul of the beautiful game.

Live match viewing on Saturday, 24th May against Real Sociedad: The countdown is on! Watch Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad, live at the La Cibeles screen at 6:15pm, and be part of the electric atmosphere as fans come together to celebrate every goal, tackle, and triumph.

Free popcorn hour: Enjoy a free bowl of popcorn from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Football workshops for kids (boys & girls!): Little legends can play at La Fábrica Training Pitch and enjoy the magic of football.

Spin the wheel for cool prizes: Spin to win! From exclusive merch to free experiences across Dubai Holding Entertainment destinations, every spin brings a new surprise.

DJ party & entertainment dance shows: When the sun sets, the energy turns up! From 7:30pm to 8:30pm, join a high-energy DJ set near the Cibeles Fountain with football anthems and dance-offs!

Meet & Greet with Bashar Arabi on Sunday, 25th May: Say hello and snap a selfie with fan-favourite Bashar Arabi, content creator, football fanatic, and crowd favourite at La Cibeles Fountain. Catch him in action as he takes on fun football challenges and joins the celebrations! Win an official Real Madrid signed jersey: Guests who purchase tickets before 23rd May will have the chance to win an exclusive jersey signed by the entire Real Madrid team, a must-have collector's item for true fans!

And of course, amid all the football-themed excitement, guests can experience Real Madrid World's incredible lineup of rides and attractions. From the adrenaline-pumping Hala Madrid coaster, the region's first wooden coaster, to the sky-high thrills of Stars Flyer, the world's tallest amusement ride at 460 feet, the park offers something for everyone. Families and young fans can enjoy interactive zones like The Real Challenge, La Fábrica Training Pitch,

and immersive experiences such as The Bernabéu Experience, Meet the Stars, and White Hearts bring the club's legendary history to life.

