Gen Alpha Reveal Where They Learn Life Skills

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Gen Alpha have revealed where they learn their life skills – and it's not all bad news for mum and dad.

A poll of 500 teens aged 13-17, and their parents, found core knowledge such as cooking and cleaning are still being passed down from their guardians.

But 35 per cent of teens are more likely to turn to social media for quick tips and tutorials, with budgeting and meditation among the list of new skills they've picked up.

Along with coding, dance routines and how to recycle properly.

It also emerged 72 per cent think agree social media is a good place for learning new skills, and 10 per cent have used platforms to try out techniques like mindfulness.

While 35 per cent would be willing to try meditation and 33 per cent would give mindfulness a go to relax.

The research was commissioned by TikTok [], which is rolling out a guided meditation experience to prompt users to wind down for the night, with calming music and breathing techniques.

The feature will be turned on by default for all under-18s past 10pm.

Val Richey, global head of outreach and partnerships - trust & safety, at TikTok, said:“There's never been more opportunity for young people to discover, learn, and share their creativity.

“But the ability to step back and slow down is just as important.

“More and more, we're seeing teens taking an interest in finding the right balance for them, and we want to help support those decisions.”

The research found 66 per cent think it's important to know when to switch off, while others said trying a new skill improves creativity (50 per cent) and builds confidence (49 per cent).

And 35 per cent said it makes people feel happier.

At the same time, 25 per cent of parents are impressed by their child learning new skills through social media, with 58 per cent starting to explore a topic simply after coming across it while scrolling.

With 91 per cent likely to use social media as a place to learn new skills in the future.

Val Richey, from TikTok, which is also expanding its 'Mental Health Media Education Fund' by donating over £1.7 million in ad credits to over 30 mental health organisations around the world, added:“Whether it's learning a new skill or connecting around shared interests, young people are using platforms in creative new ways.

“Creating space for that kind of growth - online and offline - is something we're proud to support.”

TOP 30 SKILLS TEENS ARE LEARNING FROM SOCIAL MEDIA:

1. Gaming

2. Exercise routines

3. Cooking

4. Doing hair styles

5. Apply make-up

6. Dance routines

7. Drawing

8. Baking

9. A foreign language

10. A musical instrument

11. Coding

12. Painting

13. DIY

14. Self-defence techniques

15. Presentation skills

16. Budgeting and finance tips

17. CV writing

18. First aid

19. Mindfulness

20. How to recycle properly

21. Cleaning

22. How to do CPR on a person

23. Meditation

24. Breathing techniques

25. Sign language

26. Handstands

27. What to do if you fall through ice

28. Crochet

29. How to get yourself out of quicksand

30. How to do CPR on a dog