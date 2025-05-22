Object 1 Unveils Essenlife, A Wellness-Focused Residential Project In Dubai's JVT

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Object 1, a prominent real estate developer, has announced the launch of Essenlife, a new residential development located in Jumeirah Village Triangle , Dubai. The project is designed to cater to the growing demand for wellness-oriented living spaces, integrating modern amenities and sustainable features.

Essenlife offers a range of studio to 3.5-bedroom apartments, each equipped with smart home technology and high-quality finishes. The development includes over 20 amenities such as lagoon and sky infinity pools, fitness centers, yoga zones, co-working spaces, and landscaped gardens. A notable feature is the Sky Deck, which provides panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

The project's location in JVT offers residents easy access to major highways, schools, shopping malls, and leisure attractions. The area has seen a significant increase in real estate transactions, with a 62% surge in early 2025 compared to the same period the previous year. This growth is attributed to infrastructure developments by Dubai Holding and the Roads and Transport Authority .

Construction of Essenlife is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027. The developer is offering flexible payment plans, including a 60/40 scheme, and select units come fully furnished. Prices start at AED 752,000 for studios, with larger units priced accordingly.

