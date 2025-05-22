EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

22.05.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

STRABAG SE Trading Statement 3M/2025: Strong growth in output and order backlog

Output volume up 8%

Order backlog tops € 28 billion for first time (+14%) Outlook for 2025 confirmed: output volume approx. € 21 billion, EBIT margin ≥ 4.5% STRABAG SE 3M/2025 3M/2024 % 3M/2024–3M/2025 Output volume 3,716.19 3,436.11 8% Order backlog 28,049.52 24,553.29 14% Employees (FTE) 76,823 75,482 2% NORTH + WEST 3M/2025 3M/2024 % 3M/2024–3M/2025 Output volume 1,533.32 1,499.23 2% Order backlog 13,091.20 11,666.22 12% Employees (FTE) 22,829 21,918 4% SOUTH + EAST 3M/2025 3M/2024 % 3M/2024–3M/2025 Output volume 1,126.07 1,166.94 -4% Order backlog 8,530.40 7,615.83 12% Employees (FTE) 23,738 25,026 -5% INTERNATIONAL +

SPECIAL DIVISIONS 3M/2025 3M/2024 % 3M/2024–3M/2025 Output volume 1,009.02 704.51 43% Order backlog 6,380.28 5,247.66 22% Employees (FTE) 22,310 20,893 7% OTHER 3M/2025 3M/2024 % 3M/2024–3M/2025 Output volume 47.78 65.43 -27% Order backlog 47.64 23.58 >100% Employees (FTE) 7,946 7,645 4%

The publicly listed European technology group for construction services STRABAG SE today announced its figures for the first quarter of 2025.“The dynamic trend from last year continued into the first quarter of 2025. Our teams demonstrated their usual STRABAG expertise and secured major projects – especially in the semiconductor industry, rail construction and energy infrastructure. This allowed us to grow our order backlog to a new record of over € 28 billion – an increase of 14% year on year. That sends a strong signal and makes us optimistic for the rest of the year,” says Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE.



Output volume

The STRABAG SE Group increased its output in the first quarter of 2025 by 8% to € 3,716.19 million. About half of this increase is attributable to contributions from the newly acquired Georgiou Group in Australia. The acquisition was successfully completed in the first quarter of 2025, and the contributions from the first three months are already included. In the existing markets, output growth – driven by the increased order backlog in 2024 – was strongest in Poland, Austria and Germany. In addition to growth in construction activities, the Building Solutions business also recorded significant growth.



Order backlog

The STRABAG SE order backlog stood at € 28,049.52 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the previous year, this represents a strong increase of 14% or € 3.5 billion, crossing the € 28 billion mark for the first time. The initial consolidation in Australia contributed € 751 million to the order backlog. Double-digit growth rates were recorded in major Group markets – especially in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In the United Kingdom and the Americas, the gradual completion of major projects led to a decline in the order volume.



The increase in the order backlog includes significant project acquisitions in the high-tech production segment – including semiconductor and medical manufacturing and data centre construction – as well as in energy and mobility infrastructure. In the energy sector, the focus is on electricity and heat projects, while in mobility the emphasis is on rail construction. STRABAG was also awarded major projects in the field of Reconstruction, Conversion & Refurbishment.



Employees

The average number of employees (FTE) in the first quarter of 2025 was 76,823 – a 2% year-on-year increase. In addition to the acquisition in Australia, the rise was also due to a higher number of employees in Germany, the Middle East and Poland. In the Americas, employee numbers declined due to the completion of major projects.



Outlook for 2025

Based on the growth in output and order backlog as well as the successful acquisition in Australia, the Management Board is maintaining its targets for 2025. Specifically, the company is aiming for construction output of around € 21 billion. The EBIT margin is expected to be at least 4.5% – up from the previous target of ≥ 4%. In line with the implementation of Strategy 2030, net capital expenditure (cash flow from investing activities) is projected to remain below € 1,100 million.





STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 86,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 19 billion.



Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources. More information is available at

