CTS EVENTIM: Successful start to 2025 (news with additional features)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CTS EVENTIM: Successful start to 2025

At 22.0%, revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 was up significantly compared with the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2024: 11.6%).

Combined with an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 8.9%, these results represent a very promising start to 2025. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “CTS EVENTIM grew dynamically in the first quarter of 2025, both organically and as a result of acquisitions. The integration of the See Tickets Group and French market leader France Billet are on track, proving the effectiveness of our global growth and acquisition strategy. We will continue to expand our Group, unlock synergies, and inspire our customers and partners with innovative products and services.” Munich, 22 May 2025 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe's leading Group of ticketing services and live entertainment, ranked number two in the world, achieved a significant year on year improvement in growth in the first quarter of 2025. The effects of the acquisitions made in 2024 could already be seen in the Group's net result for the period. Further efficiency gains and synergies are expected to be achieved going forward. The successful launch of ticket presales for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Games was a positive driver for the Ticketing segment, as were numerous popular concerts and tours. The Live Entertainment Segment shows strong performance in the first quarter of 2025. Group Consolidated revenue for the first three months of 2025 came to EUR 498.6 million, a 22.0% increase compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.9% to EUR 100.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.1%. Ticketing Revenue in the Ticketing segment improved by 16.9% year on year in the first quarter of 2025, reaching EUR 213.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for January to March went up by 6.6% compared with the already very strong prior-year period, coming to EUR 88.7 million. This increase was driven by major onsales for several popular international artists. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 41.5%. This was the first Q1 period for which the ticketing companies of See Tickets Group (acquired in June 2024) and France Billet (majority interest acquired in November 2024) were fully consolidated. The integration of the See Tickets companies is ongoing and will be completed this year. Additional positive effects for profitability are expected to be unlocked as the newly integrated units gradually implement higher-margin, proven business models of the Group. Live Entertainment The Live Entertainment segment recorded revenue of EUR 291.8 million in the first three months of 2025, an improvement of 24.5% compared with the prior-year period. At EUR 11.6 million, adjusted EBITDA was up by 29.8% year on year and the adjusted EBITDA margin consequently rose to 4.0%. The strong performance of the Live Entertainment segment was mainly a result of organic growth, both in Germany and internationally. Further favourable effects in connection with the live entertainment companies acquired as part of the See Tickets transaction should materialise over the course of the festival season in mid and late summer 2025. ABOUT CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries. PRESS CONTACT Christian Colmorgen

File: 250522 CTS EVENTIM - FIGURES Q1 2025



