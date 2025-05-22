The Platform Group Launches Own Fulfillment Solution
The Platform Group launches own fulfillment solution
The long-standing logistics expert Carsten Heider was appointed Managing Director. The TPG logistics center has a daily shipment capacity of 12,500 parcels. Products and goods from partners connected to the platform are stored via the IT interface of the TPG software and delivered directly to the logistics center in Gladbeck. In addition to the storage of goods, all partners can process their returns via the warehouse and place the goods directly back live on TPG's 25 platforms. There is also an option with the lessor to expand the space on a modular basis in order to take advantage of increasing space potential in the future.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
