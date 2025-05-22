EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group launches own fulfillment solution

Düsseldorf, 22 May 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has founded a company with the name TPG Fulfillment GmbH as of May 2025; the company is based in Gladbeck. In connection with the foundation, a logistics warehouse was acquired at the Gladbeck site, which has 12,000 square meters of floor space and will handle logistics for many of TPG's partners in future.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “We have been preparing the fulfillment solution for over a year so that our thousands of partners can now store goods there and have returns processed. This is part of our full-service approach. And there is another reason for this: in individual subsidiaries, we have our own warehouses spread across Germany. We are now dissolving these isolated solutions and consolidating them at one location in Gladbeck. This will save us significant costs and improve our cost ratio in logistics from Q4 2025.” The long-standing logistics expert Carsten Heider was appointed Managing Director. The TPG logistics center has a daily shipment capacity of 12,500 parcels. Products and goods from partners connected to the platform are stored via the IT interface of the TPG software and delivered directly to the logistics center in Gladbeck. In addition to the storage of goods, all partners can process their returns via the warehouse and place the goods directly back live on TPG's 25 platforms. There is also an option with the lessor to expand the space on a modular basis in order to take advantage of increasing space potential in the future.



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



