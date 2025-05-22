Chandigarh University In Collaboration With Microsoft & FITT Organises One -Day Workshop 'Unnati AI' For First Batch Of Students

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India Microsoft conducted its first AI Bootcamp at the newly established campus of Chandigarh University , Uttar Pradesh, with an objective to impart industry-oriented skills. More than 300 students of different streams, including Engineering, Business and Commerce, Computer Applications, etc, participated in the AI Bootcamp organized by Global Tech Giant Microsoft, in which practical hands-on training using AI tools and technologies was conducted for the first batch of Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh.

Students of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh after receiving certifications from One -Day Workshop on Artificial Intelligence 'AI Unnati' at campus

Global IT company Microsoft has signed MoU with Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh to offer industry collaborative programmes in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to nurture a futuristic workforce.

This collaboration will offer technical courses that integrate AI early in students' education. The students will get training in using the tools in the latest AI and emerging technologies, which will boost their skill sets and enhance their scope of job. By leveraging AI in learning, students will gain real-world skills, including Python programming and AI integration, which are essential for their future careers.

As part of these efforts, Chandigarh University Unnao successfully hosted the Microsoft AI Bootcamp today under the 'Unnati AI' initiative in partnership with FITT IIT Delhi , Microsoft , with CU-TBI serving as a strategic implementation partner.

Unnati AI Accelerator initiative is a joint programme launched by FITT IIT Delhi, Microsoft, and Chandigarh University, with CU-TBI serving as a strategic implementation partner. Keeping women's empowerment in focus, Microsoft has made it mandatory to ensure 50% participation of women in the Unnati AI program. The program aims to deliver AI skilling, institutional partnerships, and funding opportunities to student innovators and early-stage founders, particularly from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Member of Parliament (MP) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, has always focused on imparting industry and employment-oriented education for the students. Chandigarh University has a legacy of more than twelve years.

It has established its second campus in Uttar Pradesh with an objective to offer industry collaborative programmes in the futuristic and emerging fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Fintech and Cyber Security. Moreover, majority of these programs will be offered for the first time in UP in collaboration with these global and Indian industry giants. The students of Uttar Pradesh stand benefitted as Chandigarh University, in its first year itself, has collaborated with 23 top Indian and Global industry giants to offer industry-oriented programmes which will boost the employability of students."

Nikhil Aggarwal, MD of FITT at IIT Delhi, said,“After visiting Chandigarh University, I must say I'm truly impressed by its world-class infrastructure and though process. Viksit Bharat can happen with skilled manpower, new-age institutions like Chandigarh University can combine skilling and technology and make it happen. Chandigarh University's commitment to technological transformation and quality skill development is commendable.

In his recent meeting with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was urged to expand his already significant contributions to India in innovative and impactful ways. That very idea gave birth to the 'Unnati AI' programme - which stands for 'AI for Good'. The objective is not to develop artificial intelligence in isolation, but to teach people how to use it effectively - especially students, and for the nation's progress.”

“A lot like Google, AI is becoming an integral part of our lives. Its use is not limited to generating code or documents; AI can be applied in multiple ways and across sectors. It entirely depends on how you choose to use it - whether in healthcare, student welfare, or any other domain. This is a tremendous opportunity for all of you, as you are studying at the country's first AI-augmented multidisciplinary university. Make full use of the technology and infrastructure available here. We hope that the next Sundar Pichai or Satya Nadella will emerge from this very place,” he added.

Abhishek Tiwari, Founder and Chief Mentor at Venture Mozart , speaking on the theme of AI and startups, said, "The campus of Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, is expansive, and I truly admire its architecture. What sets the university apart is its bold and timely initiative of embedding AI into the curriculum. This will greatly benefit students from Uttar Pradesh and beyond, as they gain hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technologies in the classroom - something that was earlier limited to industry use."

"AI has already become a powerful productivity tool, significantly impacting the job market and transforming industries. In fields like content creation, for instance, it is beginning to replace traditional roles. Going forward, it will be crucial for individuals to convert their skills into monetisable models, as thriving without AI may become increasingly difficult. To succeed, one needs an entrepreneurial mindset and a strong grasp of the right tools. Chandigarh University's approach to integrating AI education is truly transformative - empowering students not just to consume technology, but to create it," he added.

"While many universities are still exploring how to make India's youth industry-ready in Artificial Intelligence, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh has taken a pioneering step by establishing the country's first AI-supported campus," said Lipika Sharma from Microsoft . "This is a commendable initiative. AI is not here to replace humans, but those who stay updated and skilled in AI will thrive in this era of technological transformation. Chandigarh University's collaboration with industry will provide students with valuable exposure, and Microsoft is proud to support this vision by helping students upskill with the latest technologies," said Lipika Sharma, Microsoft.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University Lucknow is set to play a key role in upskilling Indian youth, preparing them to become the next generation of global technology and business leaders. The state-of-the-art campus of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of over Rs 2500 Crore on the Kanpur-Lucknow highway, is setting new standards by partnering with industries in its first year. Five Centres of Excellence (2 in the first phase and 3 in the second phase) will be established in Chandigarh University UP, focusing on research in various fields. Additionally, the University will offer Rs 3 crore 'CV Raman Scholarship' to support students pursuing careers in scientific research."

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education.

Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.



For more information, please visit .