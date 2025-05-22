Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jennifer Lawrence Wears Longines Dolcevita At Cannes, Celebrating Timeless Elegance


(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

The Longines DolceVita collection is the epitome of timeless elegance and sophistication, seamlessly blending classic design with contemporary flair. Inspired by a model from the 1920s and characterised by its rectangular case and harmonious proportions, the line has grown over the years without losing its original identity. Available in a wide range of materials and colours, these watches are a powerful expression of the elegance and Italian sweet life – la dolce vita – that have always been associated with the collection.

Jennifer Lawrence, Longines Ambassador of Elegance, attended the red carpet premiere of Die My Love at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals, she wore a Longines DolceVita watch, reference L5.255.4.71.0.

About Longines

Longines has been established in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, since 1832. The watchmaking house boasts expertise forged in tradition, elegance, and high performance. With its long-standing experience as an official timekeeper of world sports championships and a partner of international sports federations, the Swiss watch brand has forged strong and lasting links with the sporting world over the years. Renowned for the elegance of its models, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of timepieces. The brand with the winged hourglass as its emblem has outlets in over 150 countries.


