QFC Co-Hosts Citywire Middle East Retreat 2025

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) partnered with Citywire, a London-based organisation covering the Global Wealth community, as a networking sponsor of the Citywire Middle East Retreat 2025.

This landmark event brought together top-tier investment professionals and industry leaders in Doha, underscoring the city's position as a rising centre for wealth and investment.

Held for the first time in Qatar, the two-day retreat served as a powerful platform for knowledge exchange and relationship-building within the region's growing investment landscape. It featured 12 leading regional and global asset managers who shared valuable market insights with over 70 high-profile local and regional investors.

In a dynamic workshop setting, fund selectors, heads of international investments, advisors, and C-level executives engaged in in-depth discussions with asset managers representing a combined $11 trillion in Assets Under Management.



Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, stated:“The Middle East is rapidly establishing itself as a strategic hub within the global financial ecosystem. With a strong focus on economic diversification, infrastructure development, and cross-border collaboration, the region is well-positioned to drive the next wave of financial innovation and growth. Events like the Citywire Middle East Retreat play a crucial role in advancing this momentum - by fostering dialogue, sharing expertise, and shaping the future of the investment landscape.”

Commenting on the retreat, Nick Collard, Chief Executive Officer, Citywire, said:“We were delighted to host Citywire's flagship event in the Middle East for the first time in Doha.

“We are proud to host this event in partnership with the Qatar Financial Centre as the leading sponsor. The Citywire Middle East Retreat is a leading investment conference, first launched in 2018, and this year brought together 12 global asset managers with over 70 professional fund allocators from across the GCC.”