Doha Bank To Partner With Blackstone In Providing Private Capital Strategies To Investors In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank announced that it is exploring opportunities with Blackstone to provide investors in Qatar with access to Blackstone's suite of institutional-quality perpetual strategies for qualified investors across Private Equity, Real Estate, Private Credit, Multi-asset Credit, and Infrastructure.
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset management firm with nearly $1.2 trillion in assets under management, and a successful track record of nearly 40 years investing in private markets.Read Also
Furthermore, the collaboration would represent a significant advancement in the accessibility of private markets investing for investors in Qatar.
Doha Bank Group CEO, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al-Thani said:“This initiative with Blackstone, the global leader in private markets, is a significant milestone for Doha Bank as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients. By leveraging Blackstone's extensive global expertise and diverse investment platforms, we are poised to provide our clients with unparalleled access to private market solutions, underscoring our broader commitment to contribute to the financial well-being of our clients and the communities we serve.”
