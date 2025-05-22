Calltower Wins Prestigious 2025 "We Love Tech" Award For Microsoft Teams GCC High Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CallTower Recognized for Advancing Secure Collaboration Solutions and Delivering Outstanding Customer Experience Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, LONDON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower , a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce it has been named a winner of the 2025 We Love Tech Awards , recognized in the category of SaaS/UCaaS/XaaS for its secure Microsoft Teams GCC High solution . In addition to this honor, CallTower was also named a finalist for its innovative Genesys Cloud Contact Center solution , underscoring the company's leadership in delivering best-in-class communication and collaboration technologies.

The award celebrates the most innovative and impactful companies and products shaping the future of enterprise technology. Hosted by B2B tech influencer Evan Kirstel, the We Love Tech Awards spotlight excellence across sectors such as AI, Cloud, Customer Experience, IoT, SaaS, Gaming, and more. With a high media presence and deep industry reach, the program is designed to elevate visionary leaders and their work.

CallTower's winning solution-Microsoft Teams GCC High -is a secure, compliance-driven collaboration platform designed to meet the strict requirements of government agencies and contractors, including CMMC compliance . As a certified Microsoft partner, CallTower delivers GCC High voice-enablement through Operator Connect and Direct Routing, enhancing security and compliance for high-stakes environments. The company's finalist recognition highlights its Genesys Cloud Contact Center, a powerful, scalable platform that enables AI-driven, personalized customer interactions across voice, chat, email, and more, with seamless Microsoft Teams integration.

“We're honored to be recognized by the We Love Tech Awards for our commitment to secure, future-ready communication solutions,” said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower .“Our GCC High and Genesys Cloud offerings are more than just tools-they are mission-critical platforms for organizations that demand security, compliance, and exceptional user experience. This recognition reflects our team's relentless focus on innovation and delivering unmatched value to our customers.”

“The We Love Tech Awards celebrate not just innovation, but impact,” said Evan Kirstel, Founder of the We Love Tech Awards.“We're recognizing the leaders who are shaping what's next in enterprise tech-and CallTower is a standout example of that future.”

Learn more about the awards and all 2025 winners at .

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing and GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI-redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America's trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.

About Evan Kirstel

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B tech influencer, boasts an impressive social reach of over 550,000 followers across his podcast and platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. With years of experience working with Fortune 1000 brands, Evan helps companies harness social media for strategic growth, audience engagement, and social selling.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

