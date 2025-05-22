403
EU consents USD170billion militarization strategy
(MENAFN) EU ambassadors have approved a €150 billion ($169 billion) debt program aimed at accelerating the bloc's militarization efforts. The initiative, known as SAFE (Support for Ammunition, Military Financing, and European Defense), was announced by Poland, which holds the presidency of the EU Council.
The agreement allows EU countries to bypass typical voting procedures in the European Parliament, enabling them to leverage low-interest loans for military spending, including drones, ammunition, and air defense systems. The program will also allow non-EU nations like the UK and Ukraine to participate.
As part of the initiative, at least 65% of the components for any military equipment must be produced within the EU, Ukraine, or the European Economic Area/European Free Trade Association. The remaining 35% can come from third-party countries.
The new plan comes as some EU countries, such as France, Germany, and Belgium, are scaling back social support programs due to rising deficits and debt. The SAFE initiative is described as the "first major EU program to boost investment in European defense capabilities," with formal adoption expected by the EU Council on May 27.
The program coincides with a growing push by Western European leaders to reduce reliance on US-made weapons and increase military spending, citing security concerns related to Russia. However, Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these claims, calling them "nonsense" and accusing the West of escalating tensions by inventing a false threat. Russian officials have warned that the EU's militarization could incite further conflict on the continent.
