Karan Johar Says ‘Alvida’ To Cannes With A Truckload Of Memories

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to bid 'alvida' to Cannes 2025, wrapping up his visit with a heartfelt message and a collection of cherished memories.

Sharing glimpses from his time at the prestigious film festival, the filmmaker expressed gratitude and nostalgia, calling it an unforgettable experience packed with style, stories, and special moments. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared a series of his stylish photos from his appearance at the star-studded festival and expressed that he is leaving Cannes with a treasure trove of memories, filled with love and gratitude.

The ace filmmaker and producer wrote,“Alvida Cannes... a truckload of memories ... love in my heart and gratitude to the universe .... Am Homebound from #homebound and will post my sentiments on the movie and my long and lovely list of thank yous! Styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.” In the images, Karan is seen wearing a maroon-colored coat and pants paired with stylish sunglasses and shoes. He could be seen striking different poses for the camera.

At Cannes 2025, Karan Johar turned heads with his impeccable style and standout fashion choices. One of his most memorable appearances was a showstopping look by renowned designer Rohit Bal. For the screening of his production 'Homebound,' directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Karan donned a meticulously handcrafted three-piece ensemble.

The highlight of the outfit was a luxurious silk velvet jacket that exuded elegance and grandeur, perfectly showcasing Bal's signature craftsmanship. This velvet jacket, adorned with intricate rose embroidery, was a masterpiece that reportedly took 410 hours to complete.

Karan attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his production, 'Homebound.' Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film was the only Indian feature showcased at this year's festival and had its world debut in the Un Certain Regard section. According to the latest update from Dharma Productions' official X account, 'Homebound' received a 9-minute standing ovation in a packed screening hall at Cannes.