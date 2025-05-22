IPL 2025: Suryakumar Played Exceptional Knock, But Naman Dhir Turned It Around, Says Ajay Jadeja
Suryakumar struck 73 off 43 balls, including four sixes and seven fours, while Dhir produced a cameo knock of 24 in eight balls to power MI to 180/5 at Wankhede Stadium. Then, Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah bagged three scalps each as DC crumbled to 121 all out, sending the five-time champions to the knockout stages.
"They knew what they had to do, but they had left themselves with too much to get in the end. Still, these two were just incredible. I think, Suryakumar Yadav played an exceptional knock, but it was Naman Dhir, who turned it around. Before Surya even got the strike in the 19th over, Naman had already smashed three sixes in a row - including a couple of slower ones out of the park. Then, in the final over, Surya started with that trademark shot and just took over.
"The bowlers had no answers to either of them. Scoring 48 runs in the last two overs - in a game where they had only reached 130 after 18 overs - tells you everything. In a 280-run match, 48 off two might seem normal, but here, it completely changed the momentum. That has to be the moment that turned the game on its head," Jadeja said on JioStar.
Jadeja also credited Mitchell Santner for his smart use of the conditions to dismantle Delhi's middle order. "On a day when the other two spinners conceded 47 runs in four overs, Santner's spell of 4 for 11 shows how well he bowled and how effectively he read the game. It's never just about the conditions - it's about how you use them. The standout aspect of his bowling was his consistency, mixing deliveries that spun with those that went on with the arm," he added.
Former cricketer Saba Karim further highlighted how Suryakumar Yadav thrived on a difficult surface while others struggled and said, "On a track that looked difficult for most batters, it just shows the gulf in quality between Suryakumar Yadav and everyone else - not just from his team but also from DC's lineup. He was way ahead in terms of thought process - methodical, calculative. He's said it often - he waits for the big over, and that came in the 19th, which he carried into the 20th.
"Naman Dhir gave good support, but SKY's patience is what sets him apart. This was a special knock. We've seen him do it time and again when the pitch has been challenging. Today was another one of those nights - and not just his team, the whole Wankhede wanted him to fire."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment