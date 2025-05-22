403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
12 States File Lawsuit Against Trump’s Liberation Day Tariffs
(MENAFN) Twelve U.S. states filed a legal challenge on Wednesday, urging a federal court to halt President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. The states claim Trump overstepped his legal bounds by declaring a national emergency to justify broad tariffs on imports from U.S. trade partners.
A panel of three judges from the Court of International Trade, based in New York City, listened to arguments in a case brought by Democratic attorneys general representing a dozen states, including New York and Illinois.
The plaintiffs argue that Trump has misapplied the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, alleging he is using it as a "blank check" to levy tariffs.
A court decision is expected in the near future.
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul recently criticized Trump’s forceful tariff approach in an interview with a news outlet, describing it as based on "an economic fallacy," and expressing disapproval of the president’s move to impose tariffs without input from Congress.
Trump introduced his “reciprocal tariff” plan—labeled “Liberation Day”—on April 2, framing it as a response to what he sees as unjust trade practices that have contributed to the U.S. trade imbalance.
The initiative has triggered extensive debate regarding its economic soundness and legal basis, with opponents cautioning it could have lasting effects on international trade dynamics.
A panel of three judges from the Court of International Trade, based in New York City, listened to arguments in a case brought by Democratic attorneys general representing a dozen states, including New York and Illinois.
The plaintiffs argue that Trump has misapplied the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, alleging he is using it as a "blank check" to levy tariffs.
A court decision is expected in the near future.
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul recently criticized Trump’s forceful tariff approach in an interview with a news outlet, describing it as based on "an economic fallacy," and expressing disapproval of the president’s move to impose tariffs without input from Congress.
Trump introduced his “reciprocal tariff” plan—labeled “Liberation Day”—on April 2, framing it as a response to what he sees as unjust trade practices that have contributed to the U.S. trade imbalance.
The initiative has triggered extensive debate regarding its economic soundness and legal basis, with opponents cautioning it could have lasting effects on international trade dynamics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment