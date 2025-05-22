403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio claims Biden was ‘irresponsible’ on Russia
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has criticized former President Joe Biden’s administration for what he called a dangerous lack of communication with Russia. Speaking before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Rubio emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.
He highlighted that Russia holds the largest stockpile of strategic and tactical nuclear weapons and argued that ongoing communication is essential, regardless of tensions over Ukraine. Rubio said that for three years under Biden, such dialogue was essentially nonexistent, calling this approach “irresponsible.”
Rubio clarified that talking to Moscow doesn’t imply friendship or alliance but is crucial to avoid miscalculations and potential conflicts. He stressed that communication between major powers is a fundamental step toward preventing war.
Pressed by Democratic Representative Bill Keating to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, Rubio declined, arguing that diplomatic engagement with Putin is necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.
In a March interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Rubio referred to the Ukraine conflict as a “proxy war” between nuclear powers—the U.S. supporting Ukraine, and Russia—an assessment echoed by the Kremlin. He also noted in a separate interview that even during the Cold War, Washington and Moscow maintained communication, something he believes should continue today.
Rubio’s remarks came as former President Donald Trump claimed that another year under Biden could have led to World War III, adding that such a scenario is no longer a concern.
He highlighted that Russia holds the largest stockpile of strategic and tactical nuclear weapons and argued that ongoing communication is essential, regardless of tensions over Ukraine. Rubio said that for three years under Biden, such dialogue was essentially nonexistent, calling this approach “irresponsible.”
Rubio clarified that talking to Moscow doesn’t imply friendship or alliance but is crucial to avoid miscalculations and potential conflicts. He stressed that communication between major powers is a fundamental step toward preventing war.
Pressed by Democratic Representative Bill Keating to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, Rubio declined, arguing that diplomatic engagement with Putin is necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.
In a March interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Rubio referred to the Ukraine conflict as a “proxy war” between nuclear powers—the U.S. supporting Ukraine, and Russia—an assessment echoed by the Kremlin. He also noted in a separate interview that even during the Cold War, Washington and Moscow maintained communication, something he believes should continue today.
Rubio’s remarks came as former President Donald Trump claimed that another year under Biden could have led to World War III, adding that such a scenario is no longer a concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment