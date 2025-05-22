403
European Council Head Congratulates Syria’s Leader
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa extended his congratulations to Syrian Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday, following the European Union’s recent decision to revoke economic sanctions on Syria.
Describing the move as a “real opportunity for Syria’s recovery and reconstruction,” Costa emphasized its potential impact on the nation’s future.
According to a Syrian news agency, President al-Sharaa received a phone call from Costa in which he expressed appreciation for the EU’s action.
Al-Sharaa labeled the decision as “a historic step that will contribute to moving the country toward a more stable future,” and highlighted the necessity of international backing during this critical juncture for Syria.
During their exchange, Al-Sharaa also commented on persistent Israeli actions that “continue to affect Syria,” urging the European Union to “stand by Syria” to counter these influences.
He went on to invite European businesses to explore investment prospects in Syria, pointing out that “the country today represents a promising investment opportunity and an important economic corridor between East and West,” as the news agency detailed.
President Costa expressed interest in visiting Damascus and reaffirmed his trust in President al-Sharaa.
Sharing his views on social media platform X, he reiterated that “yesterday’s EU decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria represents a real opportunity for Syria’s recovery and reconstruction.”
The EU’s decision, made public on Tuesday, signals a major shift in policy aimed at assisting the Syrian population in restoring their nation after more than ten years of devastating civil war.
This development follows a directive from U.S. Leader Donald Trump, issued a week earlier, instructing the Treasury Department to begin lifting longstanding sanctions that date back to 1979 and were intensified after the civil war began in 2011.
