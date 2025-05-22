Dubaihamburg Innovation Corridor To Drive R&D, Scaleups, And Foresight

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Partnership to support projects under Dubai-Hamburg Innovation Corridor connecting research, scaleups, and foresight.. Agreement signed as part of DFF's participation in the Dubai Business Forum Germany in Hamburg, organised by Dubai Chambers.

Dubai, UAE – May 2025: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce (HCC) have signed a partnership agreement to strengthen cooperation in future-facing sectors and establish a new innovation corridor between Dubai and Hamburg.

The agreement was signed during the Dubai Business Forum Germany in Hamburg, powered by Dubai Chambers, with the aim of connecting the two cities' innovation ecosystems; linking talent, research, and scalable enterprise across borders. It was signed in the presence of His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Dubai Chambers, and His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, Director General of the Dubai Chambers.

Under the partnership agreement, both entities will explore joint initiatives in areas such as future research, smart cities, sustainability, and emerging technologies including AI and mobility. The agreement also lays the groundwork for knowledge exchange between key R&D institutions, structured startup pathways, joint foresight efforts, and participation in flagship events like Dubai Future Forum and Hamburg's Future Economy Day.

Commenting on the signing, Alia Al Mur, Chief of Transformation and Partnerships at DFF, said:“This partnership reinforces DFF's commitment to connecting Dubai's innovation ecosystem with global counterparts. Hamburg's research and industrial depth makes it a natural partner, and together, we're laying the foundation for shared growth across future sectors. Through this partnership agreement, we aim to enable stronger international scaleup collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the design of new models for public-private foresight.”

Dr. Malte Heyne, Managing Director of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, said:“Dubai is much more than just a trading partner for Hamburg – it is the gateway to one of the most dynamic growth regions in the world. By signing a cooperation agreement with the Dubai Future Foundation, we are deepening our innovation partnership in a targeted manner in order to fully leverage the potential of our common sector, but complementary ecosystem strengths for the benefit of both our cities. We build on our long-standing cooperation with Dubai Chambers for a more intensive exchange, joint innovation projects and sustainable economic cooperation.”

The partnership agreement marks a step forward in realizing the vision of a connected, collaborative global future-one shaped by open exchange, shared opportunity, and a mutual commitment to long-term impact.

DFF's participation at the Dubai Business Forum Germany in Hamburg also included meetings with German innovation stakeholders, discussions with the Hamburg AI Center (ARIC), and the Hamburg AI Fund, a presentation on Sandbox Dubai, and a roundtable on Dubai and Hamburg's technology landscape.