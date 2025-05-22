403
Bookaclean Dubai Cleaning Services Launches Upgraded Service Options
|Area Improved
|What's Upgraded
|Booking system
|Faster, simpler, mobile-friendly
|Service packages
|More options to match real needs
|Products and tools
|Safer, cleaner, and more effective
|Staff training
|Better cleaning skills and service care
|Add-ons and extras
|More flexibility with task requests
-
See available times in real-time
Add notes for special requests
Get text reminders before your appointment
Reschedule in one click if plans change
-
Light clean (ideal for frequent service)
Standard clean (perfect for weekly upkeep)
Deep clean (for post-events or spring resets)
Move-in/move-out clean (for transitions)
Custom clean (choose rooms or focus areas)
|Service Type
|Included Tasks
|Light Clean
|Surface wipe, dusting, floors, basic kitchen and bathroom
|Standard Clean
|Full kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom and living areas
|Deep Clean
|Includes inside oven/fridge, baseboards, high dusting
|Move Clean
|Full wipe down of empty spaces, floor scrubbing
|Custom Clean
|Any mix of rooms or tasks based on your request
-
Families with young kids or pets
Busy workers with no time to clean
Landlords who want clean rentals
Expats living in Dubai short-term
Seniors who need extra help at home
|Home Type
|Suggested Service Plan
|Studio/1 Bed
|Light or Standard Clean weekly
|2–3 Bedroom Flat
|Standard or Deep Clean bi-weekly
|Villa
|Deep Clean plus laundry add-on
|Rental Property
|Move-In/Out Clean on turnover
|Seniors' Home
|Light Clean with recurring schedule
-
“Booking was faster than before.”
“The cleaner followed all my notes.”
“I didn't smell chemicals after the visit.”
“I love the reminders-I didn't forget.”
“The custom clean saved me money.”
|Review Source
|Highlighted Feedback
|Returning customer
|Better tools and smarter service plans
|New customer
|Clear prices, no surprise fees
|Pet owner
|Cleaner air and safe surfaces
|Large family client
|Got help with laundry and more
|Airbnb host
|Faster turnaround between guests
-
Polite, trained cleaners
Easy-to-use booking system
Clear, upfront pricing
Safe cleaning products
Add-on services on request
Great support and follow-up
|Feature
|Why It Matters
|Reliable timing
|No waiting or missed appointments
|Friendly staff
|Makes the experience comfortable
|Cleaners listen
|Your needs and requests are respected
|Fast customer care
|No delays in solving problems
|Simple payments
|Pay online, no hidden charges
-
Visit the Bookaclean website
Pick your service (light, deep, custom, etc.)
Choose a date and time from the calendar
Add special notes or requests
Confirm and pay online
|Feature
|What You Can Do
|Pick service type
|Match it to your space and needs
|Select cleaner gender
|Choose male or female if preferred
|Add extra services
|Ironing, windows, fridge, etc.
|Choose time slot
|Morning, afternoon, or evening
|Track service history
|See past visits and future bookings
Check your zip code or location on the booking page. Can I pick a cleaner I've used before?
Yes. Add a note in your booking and they'll try to assign the same person. Do I need to be home during the cleaning?
No. You can leave instructions for access if you're away. What if I need same-day service?
Contact the support team. They may be able to arrange it. Are the new cleaning products safe for babies and pets?
Yes. All new products are non-toxic and eco-friendly. Do I have to sign a contract?
No. You can book once or set up regular visits. No long-term contracts. Can I change my booking last minute?
Yes. Just log in and update your booking. Try to give some notice. Is there an app?
Not yet, but the website works well on all phones and tablets. Do they offer office or commercial cleaning too?
Right now, they focus on homes. But you can ask about small office options. How do I get support if there's a problem?
Use the contact form, email, or live chat. Replies are usually fast.
